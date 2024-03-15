Jagan prime accused in APPSC irregularities, says Naidu

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday felt that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the prime accused in the large-scale irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Giving a power-point presentation on the massive abnormalities in the APPSC, Chandrababu Naidu expressed anger that Jagan has turned the most prestigious Constitutional body into a rehabilitation centre. With these irregularities the Jagan Government has completely destroyed the dreams of the youth to serve the State holding respectable posts in the administration.

Not only the senior officials, including the chairman of the APPSC resorted to large-scale irregularities, they even misled the High Court by submitting false affidavits, he said and demanded that a CBI probe be ordered against APPSC chairman, Gowtam Sawang, secretary, P Seetha Rama Anjaneyulu, and the official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Dhanujaya Reddy.

Making an appeal to the five crore people of the State to ponder over these abnormalities in the APPSC, Chandrababu Naidu said that this a classic example to the atrocious rule. “I am really pained to at the injustice being done for the youth. If a mistake is committed without knowing anything one can be excused but this is a deliberate attempt to damage the future of the youth,” Chandrababu Naidu regretted.

Stating that it is a dream of some youth to serve the people holding positions in the administration after getting elected through the APPSC, he said that generally anyone selected for the post of the chairman of the APPSC should have good track record and credibility. If there are any compromises the entire APPSC will get damaged, the former chief minister said and recalled that when he had selected Uday Bhasker for the post after thoroughly checking his background and other issues.

Observing that Gowtam Sawang is a tainted officer, Chandrababu Naidu recalled how stones were pelted at him during his visit to the capital region. Sawang termed the incident as some people were expressing anger and were staging protest, he stated. Should Sawang, at that time holding the position of the DGP, make such remarks, Chandrababu Naidu asked.

After he was removed as the DGP, the State Government has appointed him as the chairman of the APPSC which he converted as a political rehabilitation centre, Chandrababu Naidu said and asked whether the APPSC is the office of the YSRCP. GV Sudhakar Reddy who belongs to Anantapur district is a YSRCP leader and is closely related to Jagan, who is the kingpin behind all these irregularities, Chandrababu Naidu said.

How persons like Sonywood, CV Sankar Reddy and Selina can be appointed as members of such high prestigious Constitutional body, he asked and felt that the dreams of the parents to see their children in good position were totally broken. Noting that the notifications to fill the Group-1 posts and for other posts were issued on December 31, 2018 when he was the chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu said that the prelims and the mains were conducted after the YSRCP came to power.

Since the evaluation of answer-sheets was conducted much against the laid down norms, appointments could not be made by this Government. Recalling the judgments of the High Court in 2021 when the candidates sought legal recourse, he said he has personally witnessed how the candidates were struggling to get through the exams.

Though the candidates fought by collecting donations, PSR Anjaneyulu harassed them who ordered for the manual evaluation and after Gowtam Sawang has taken charge the candidates were selected in December 2021 and February 2022 concealing the manual evaluation. By burying the manual evaluation held earlier, Sawang ordered for another evaluation of answer-sheets which is against the Rule 3(9) of the APPSC, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out.

Without revealing the evaluations conducted earlier, false affidavits were submitted to the High Court that the evaluation was taken up only in March 2022 and the letter written by PSR Anjaneyulu to the DataTech Methodex is a clear evidence for this, Chandrababu Naidu said. A whopping Rs 20 lakh was paid for the stay and food expenses for Hailand for the officials who have come for the evaluation, he added.

The actual results were totally suppressed only to appoint their own candidates to the posts cleared by the Tadepalle palace and this amount total violation of the law, he felt. Chandrababu Naidu is of the firm opinion that Gowtam Sawang is totally unfit for all-India services and said that if the psycho orders for killing someone he will rigidly follow it.

Regretting that hundreds of crores of public money is being wasted in the form of fee for lawyers, he said that a second affidavit was submitted before the High Court in January 2023 only to repeat the blatant lies, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that the State Government shamelessly is stating that it will again move the court for an appeal.

Is this Government eligible to continue, the TDP supremo asked and demanded a CBI investigation into the whole episode to bring the facts to light and the culprits be punished severely as these blunders were committed deliberately. Chandrababu Naidu also demanded the immediate involvement of the Governor into the matter and remove all those who illegally got selected to the posts.

Maintaining that the unemployed youth completely lost faith in this Government, Chandrababu Naidu said that the primary duty of PSR Anjaneyulu is whom to arrest and how to file false cases against innocent persons besides how to harass people. The State Government has stooped slow even to sell the jobs, the TDP supremo said and asked what is the reply of Jagan, PSR Anjaneyulu and the advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, for these irregularities.

Dhanujay Reddy’s services are engaged only for political settlements, he said and felt that these blunders in the APPSC which have come to light are the victory of the jobless youth. Chandrababu Naidu is of the opinion that if the passwords are with these robbers anything may happen to anyone at any time.

Chandrababu Naidu asked the people why should they vote for Jagan who is responsible for the killing of his own paternal uncle and said that the people should ultimately win for the State to move forward. Chandrababu Naidu suspected tapping of phones of some top leaders are the YSRCP is feeling insecure after the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP joined hands.