MCA Sequel on Cards

MCA happens to be the biggest hit in the career of Nani. Director Sriram Venu then directed Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab and the film too ended up as a super hit. He is now back and he would soon direct the sequel for MCA. But Nani will not play the lead role in the film. As per the ongoing reports, young actor Nithiin is the lead actor and he gave his final nod recently. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The shoot of the film commences during the second half of the year and the pre-production work is on.

Nithiin has signed three films and the actor is keen to complete the shoots of these three films this year. He is currently shooting for Vakkantham Vamsi’s film and the film releases this year. Nithiin also gave his nod for Venky Kudumula and the announcement will be made tomorrow. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Nithiin has delivered a series of flops and the actor pinned all his hopes on these three new projects.