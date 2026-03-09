x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Media Watch: Questions Over Selection Process at Women Journalists’ Felicitation

Published on March 9, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

Media Watch: Questions Over Selection Process at Women Journalists’ Felicitation

The Telangana government’s Women’s Day programme honouring women journalists has sparked a discussion within media circles over the process used to select invitees.

While many appreciated the initiative and said the event was well organised, some journalists pointed out that several senior women journalists were not invited. At the same time, a major concern raised during the discussion was that digital media journalists were largely excluded from the list of invitees. Several retired journalists and those not in the field were included. As part of Felicitations ₹25000 was credited in bank wallets and to be used at Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar at Shilparamam

Members of the media community said the lack of clarity on how the list was prepared has led to confusion and disappointment among many journalists. Some questioned the criteria used to identify invitees, noting that a number of working journalists across platforms were left out despite actively contributing to the profession.

Another suggestion that emerged during the discussion was that instead of limiting the event to a selected group, the government could consider extending invitations to all women journalists. According to this view, a broader gathering with a simple programme would help avoid feelings of exclusion.

At the same time, others emphasised that the debate should not diminish the recognition received by those who attended the programme. Many journalists, particularly those working quietly as reporters or on the desk, rarely receive public appreciation, and such initiatives are meaningful for them.

However, the discussion reflects a larger shift in the media landscape. With digital journalism playing an increasingly significant role in news dissemination, several journalists felt that future recognition programmes should also include those working in digital platforms to better reflect the diversity of today’s media ecosystem.

