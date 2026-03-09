Samantha and Salman Khan to Work Soon?

Top actress Samantha is waiting for the right projects and she is not in a hurry. The actress got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru recently. Samantha also completed the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram and the film is scheduled for May release this year. As per the recent update, Samantha is considered for the role of the heroine in Salman Khan’s upcoming film that will be directed by Raj and DK.

There is no official word from the team and Samantha is in talks for the role. Her husband Raj is one of the directors for this film. Raj and DK are working on the script and the shoot commences in November this year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget film. Salman Khan will soon commence the shoot of Vamshi Paidipally’s film and he will complete it soon. He will take up Raj and DK’s film after completing Vamshi Paidipally’s project.