One more Jolt for Jana Nayagan Censor Screening

Published on March 9, 2026 by sankar

One more Jolt for Jana Nayagan Censor Screening

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s recent film Jana Nayagan is delayed by months. All the hurdles seem to be cleared after the makers have backed out from the legal tussle. The Censor Board has referred the film to the Revising Committee and the screening was scheduled to take place at 2 PM today. The makers are confident that everything will be cleared and the film will hit the screens soon. But the screening for the Revising Committee has been canceled today and there is no update about the new screening date.

One of the members from the Revising Committee is unwell and the screening has been pushed in the last minute. This adds more pain for the producers KVN Productions who are quite hopeful of clearing all the hurdles. The Election Notification for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections is expected to arrive in this month and there are less chances for the film to release before the TN polls. More details are expected soon.

