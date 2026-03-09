x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Real Reasons for Yash’s Toxic Postponement

Published on March 9, 2026 by sankar

Real Reasons for Yash’s Toxic Postponement

Kannada Superstar Yash has dedicated almost three years on Toxic, a high-voltage action drama that deals with drug mafia in Goa. Geethu Mohandas is the director and after several delays the film was announced for March 19th release. The film was about to head for a clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic was postponed at the last minute. The ongoing war in the Gulf countries was cited as the reason for the postponement of Toxic. Yash truly enjoys a terrific craze in the Gulf region and the makers are not ready to lose the revenue from the region. There are other reasons too for the postponement of Toxic:

A special screening was arranged for Yash and the team recently. Yash was not convinced with the final output of the VFX work and he asked the team to rework and complete the VFX shots at the earliest. There is also a huge post-production work pending and Yash is not ready to rush in a hurry. A number of music composers are working for Toxic and the final background score too is not ready. The released first single ‘Tabaahi’ sounded half-baked and Yash collected the feedback. The makers wanted to release the video song and it was not ready. Yash also wanted more time to promote the film as it would head for a pan-Indian release.

The makers have delayed the film several times and Yash asked the team to complete the pending works before the end of April. After meeting all the teams and deciding the deadlines, the makers have announced that Toxic will arrive in theatres on June 4th.

Previous Middle East War: Andhra Pradesh Aquaculture Sector, Shrimp Farmers Face Heavy Losses
