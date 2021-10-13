Megastar changes plans in his lineup

Megastar Chiranjeevi surprised the young Tollywood stars with a strong lineup of films. He is done with the shoot of Acharya and the film is announced for February 4th release. He is currently shooting for God Father in the direction of Mohan Raja and the film releases next year. Chiranjeevi announced two new films Bhola Shankar and his next that will be directed by Bobby. Megastar had plans to release Bhola Shankar after God Father. But he is said to have changed his plans.

Chiranjeevi will launch Bhola Shankar and will complete the first schedule of the film in November but he will release Bobby’s film first. Bobby’s film will commence the shoot from December and the shoot will be completed in a single stretch. Chiranjeevi decided not to release two remakes back to back and changed his plans. This is the reason why Chiranjeevi changed plans. Bobby’s film that is tentatively titled Waltair Veerayya will release during the end of 2022 and Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh will release in 2023.