Megastar gets a perfect actor as antagonist for Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen in Acharya, an out-and-out commercial drama that is directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace and some crucial episodes on Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are currently shot. The film also has Sonu Sood playing a crucial role. Koratala Siva and his team staged a hunt for the right actor to play the role of the lead antagonist as it is a challenging role and needs an actor who can take the film to the next level with his performance.

Critically acclaimed Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta who played the negatives roles in Nithiin’s Bheeshma and Naga Shaurya’s Aswathama has been picked up to lock horns with Chiranjeevi. The actor already joined the sets and shot for the climax portions last month. Jisshu Sengupta loved the role and he could not say no. Acharya is announced for May 13th release and is produced by Matinee Entertainments. Acharya is carrying terrific expectations.