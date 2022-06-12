Megastar on board for Brahmastra

Brahmastra is the next big film in Bollywood and the film has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is gearing up for September release. The makers are keen to associate with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The association will be announced at the right time as per the Bollywood media. Top director SS Rajamouli is presenting Brahmastra in all the South Indian languages. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji flew down to Hyderabad and met Chiranjeevi.

The veteran actor responded on a positive note. More details will be announced officially soon. Karan Johar in association with Star Studios are producing Brahmastra and the film is getting ready for September 9th release. The trailer of the film will be out on June 15th. Brahmastra is a trilogy and is made on a massive budget. On the work front, Megastar will resume the shoot of Bhola Shankar from June 21st.