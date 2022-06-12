Shocking: Nazriya paid huge for Ante Sundaraniki

Malayalam beauty Nazriya is married to actor Fahadh Faasil and she made her comeback to films recently. The actress is quite selective and is picking up interesting roles. She made her debut into Tollywood with Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki that released on Friday. Nani during his promotional interviews lauded the actress for signing the film. This left many in shock after the film’s release. The biggest shock is that the actress was reportedly paid Rs 2 crores for the film which is huge.

After the film’s release, the audience are left in shock about picking up Nazriya for the role. Most of them felt that the actress lost her charm and she lost her young looks. Nani’s predictions on finalizing Nazriya went wrong. Nazriya also never received such a fat paycheque in her career. Frankly speaking, she is not rushed with offers and is not in huge demand. Nani and the team of Ante Sundaraniki over hyped Nazriya. Ante Sundaraniki is a rom-com laced with entertainment and it is directed by Vivek Athreya. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.