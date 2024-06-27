Megastar pledges about Drugs Usage

Spread the love

The usage of drugs has been increasing across the nation though the governments have been trying their best to curb them. To bring awareness, Megastar Chiranjeevi pledged against the usage of drugs. On the request of the government of Telangana, Chiranjeevi shot for a videobyte that educates about how drug usage is a threat to life. He asked the people to inform Telangana Anti Narcotic Drugs Bureau about drug usage and drug peddlers. The video also says that the information provided by the citizens will be kept under wraps and it will not be revealed.

Chiranjeevi sported a new look in the released video. The actor is shooting for Vishwambara that is announced for January 10th, 2025 release. Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are the producers. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film that is made on a record budget.