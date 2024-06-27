x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Megastar pledges about Drugs Usage

Megastar pledges about Drugs Usage

Published on June 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
image
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film
image
Alia Bhatt’s strong Statements about Promotional Strategy

Megastar pledges about Drugs Usage

Spread the love

The usage of drugs has been increasing across the nation though the governments have been trying their best to curb them. To bring awareness, Megastar Chiranjeevi pledged against the usage of drugs. On the request of the government of Telangana, Chiranjeevi shot for a videobyte that educates about how drug usage is a threat to life. He asked the people to inform Telangana Anti Narcotic Drugs Bureau about drug usage and drug peddlers. The video also says that the information provided by the citizens will be kept under wraps and it will not be revealed.

Chiranjeevi sported a new look in the released video. The actor is shooting for Vishwambara that is announced for January 10th, 2025 release. Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are the producers. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film that is made on a record budget.

Next Pawan asks for Jal Jeevan Mission funds Previous Amitabh Bachchan does it right for Kalki 2898 AD
else

TRENDING

image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
image
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film

Latest

image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
image
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film
image
Alia Bhatt’s strong Statements about Promotional Strategy

Most Read

image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
image
Konda Surekha’s Dumb Allegations: Targeting KTR and Tollywood
image
GST data for Sale ?

Related Articles

Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue Sree Leela Vintage Essence Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed