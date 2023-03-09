Megastar rejects a heap of Films

Megastar Chiranjeevi is thrilled with the super success of Waltair Veerayya. The actor is shooting for Bhola Shankar and the film is pushed for Dasara release this year. The actor has been in talks with Venky Kudumula for a film but the project got shelved due to various reasons. The veteran actor has been in talks with several directors and he is extra cautious. Megastar is said to have rejected a series of films in the recent times. Chiranjeevi has been listening to scripts from the past couple of months but nothing has been zeroed in.

Chiranjeevi is continuing to meet directors and he is expected to announce his next film before he is done with the shoot of Bhola Shankar. For now, he is focused on the shoot of Bhola Shankar. Megastar is all excited after the super success of Waltair Veerayya.