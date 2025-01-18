x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Megastar responds to Thaman’s Emotional Words

Published on January 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal stuns in a Black Dress
image
Megastar responds to Thaman’s Emotional Words
image
AP High Court Issues Key Directions on Tirupati Stampede Tragedy
image
Daakumaharaj : Urvashi Rautela, Rolex and Saif Ali Khan
image
Saif Ali Khan attack accused still Untraceable

Megastar responds to Thaman’s Emotional Words

chiranjeevi response on thaman words

Top music director Thaman has turned emotional and he urged the audience not to troll films. He also said that Telugu cinema is at the best phase and all the filmmakers and actors of neighbouring languages are looking at Tollywood. His speech has been emotional and moving. Balakrishna clapped for the speech of Thaman during the event. Today, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his social media page to respond to the speech of Thaman.

“Your words are heart touching. Thaman is always a casual man but he is quite emotional and this came as a surprise to me. Be it cricket or films, use your social media platform on the right note and think twice before posting. Just assume the impact of your words on others. Words can inspire and words can destroy. Choose what you wish to do. If we are positive, the energy will drive our life on a positive note. Thoughtful words by dear! God Bless!” told Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Next Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal stuns in a Black Dress Previous AP High Court Issues Key Directions on Tirupati Stampede Tragedy
else

TRENDING

image
Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal stuns in a Black Dress
image
Megastar responds to Thaman’s Emotional Words
image
Daakumaharaj : Urvashi Rautela, Rolex and Saif Ali Khan

Latest

image
Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal stuns in a Black Dress
image
Megastar responds to Thaman’s Emotional Words
image
AP High Court Issues Key Directions on Tirupati Stampede Tragedy
image
Daakumaharaj : Urvashi Rautela, Rolex and Saif Ali Khan
image
Saif Ali Khan attack accused still Untraceable

Most Read

image
AP High Court Issues Key Directions on Tirupati Stampede Tragedy
image
AP Cabinet Decisions: Key Schemes to Launch Soon
image
“KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”

Related Articles

sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025