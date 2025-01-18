Megastar responds to Thaman’s Emotional Words

Top music director Thaman has turned emotional and he urged the audience not to troll films. He also said that Telugu cinema is at the best phase and all the filmmakers and actors of neighbouring languages are looking at Tollywood. His speech has been emotional and moving. Balakrishna clapped for the speech of Thaman during the event. Today, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his social media page to respond to the speech of Thaman.

“Your words are heart touching. Thaman is always a casual man but he is quite emotional and this came as a surprise to me. Be it cricket or films, use your social media platform on the right note and think twice before posting. Just assume the impact of your words on others. Words can inspire and words can destroy. Choose what you wish to do. If we are positive, the energy will drive our life on a positive note. Thoughtful words by dear! God Bless!” told Megastar Chiranjeevi.