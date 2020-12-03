Megastar’s Acharya makers spending a bomb on a set

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project Acharya is turning bigger and bigger. The makers initially erected a temple set for the shoot which costed them Rs 4 crores. Some of the portions of the film along with an action episode are canned in this set. The latest news we hear is that the makers reprised a Kerala village in the surroundings of the village set in Hyderabad. The total construction of the set including the temple is costing them Rs 20 crores and the set is spread across 16 acres which is massive and huge.

The major portions of the shoot of Acharya will take place in this set as per the update. The film’s director Koratala Siva is personally monitoring the set work of Acharya. The film is made on a massive budget and Chiranjeevi, Koratala are reportedly bagging a huge remuneration for the film. The shoot of Acharya will resume post-Sankranthi and will release during the second half of next year. Ram Charan plays a powerful role in Acharya and Kajal is the leading lady. Matinee Entertainments are the producers.