Mega cousins bond over Niharika’s pre-wedding bash

Mega girl Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot to Chaitanya on December 9th and the grand wedding will take place in ‘The Oberoi Udaivilas’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on December 9th. The pre-wedding celebrations kick-started in Hyderabad and the wed-to-be couple hosted a couple of grand parties for their close friends and cousins. The entire youngsters and cousins from the Mega family partied last night that was hosted by Chaitanya and Niharika.

Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Kalyaan Dhev, Allu Bobby, Vaishnav Tej, Sneha Reddy, Susmitha, Sreeja and others were present for the bash. The entire family will fly to Udaipur for the wedding on December 7th. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun too will join the celebrations for the Mega wedding.