Decent asking deals for Solo Brathuke So Better

Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming movie Solo Brathuke So Better would be the first ever Telugu release in theatres after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. The theatres are shut since March and the exhibitors lost huge money in these months. Zee5 acqiured the rights of Solo Brathuke So Better and they are releasing the film in theatres. The latest news we hear is that the asking theatrical deals for the film is decent. The film is expected to make a business close to Rs 10 crores across the Telugu states.

Popular producers and distributors Dil Raju and UV Creations are in the race to close the deals for the major territories. The multiplexes across the Telugu states will reopen tomorrow while the single screens are expected to screen movies from December 11th. Solo Brathuke So Better will release on December 25th across the Telugu states. Subbu is the director and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. BVSN Prasad bankrolled Solo Brathuke So Better.