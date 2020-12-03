CM moves privilege motion against TDP MLA

On the fourth day of the Assembly session, the confrontation between the YCP and the TDP members escalated further. It went to such an extent that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy himself moved a privilege motion against TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu on the floor of the House.

No sooner the CM moved the motion than the Assembly Speaker referred it to the House Privileges Committee for taking further action. What more, the ruling party MLAs tried to storm into the Opposition benches to attack Nimmala Rama Naidu. However, the other TDP members formed a human chain to protect Rama Naidu. Atchannaidu, Chinarajappa, V. Ramakrishna and other members went to the rescue of their colleague.

The conflict was caused by the TDP MLA’s serious comments made against the ruling YCP on the issue of pensions. Strongly objecting to Rama Naidu’s comments, CM Jagan Reddy himself tried to hit back. However, Rama Naidu continued his criticism on the floor of the House objecting to what he described as the archaic regime of YCP.

Eventually, the Chief Minister lost his patience and announced that since Rama Naidu was misleading the House with his lies, he had no right to speak in the Assembly any more. As such, the CM moved the privilege motion against the TDP member.