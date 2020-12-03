Rajinikanth’s political debut confirmed

Superstar Rajinikanth’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the big day about his political debut for the past three years. It is a long wait and Superstar cheered up his fans that the big announcement about his political debut will be made on December 31st and the party would be launched on January 1st 2021. This makes sure that Rajinikanth and his political party would contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls that will commence next year. Rajinikanth recently met the district Secretaries and held discussions but he did not make an announcement.

Rajinikanth took his twitter to make a formal announcement about the date. He received criticism recently as his political debut was delayed by years. Keeping an end to all these, Rajinikanth made it official today. He expressed his confidence in winning the Assembly polls and give corruption-free politics to the state. Rajinikanth hinted that a miracle would soon happen. Rajinikanth enjoys a terrific fan base across the state and lakhs of his fans are ready to follow his footsteps. It is unclear if Rajinikanth will continue doing films or if he takes a long pause for movies after making his political debut.