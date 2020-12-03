Balakrishna signs one more film

Nandamuri Balakrishna hasn’t announced his next project when all the actors of Telugu cinema lined up a series of films during the pandemic time. He is focused on Boyapati Srinu’s untitled action entertainer that is halfway done with the shoot. The film is aimed for summer 2021 release. Balakrishna has been holding talks with veteran director B Gopal and the scriptwork of the project is currently on. The latest news making rounds is that Balakrishna gave his nod for a script narrated by Sriwass.

Balakrishna and Sriwass worked for Dictator in the past and the film ended up as a below-average grosser. Sriwass then directed Saakshyam and the film ended up as a dud. He has been on a break and is working on scripts. Sriwass along with Kona Venkat worked on a script and impressed Balakrishna recently. The project will start after Balakrishna completes shooting for B Gopal’s film. The announcement about this project would be made at the right time.