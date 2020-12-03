Will Modi Govt act fast to stop AP economic decline?

Greater concerns were being expressed from various quarters for several months on the fast deteriorating financial situation in Andhra Pradesh. The Jagan Reddy Government is giving total 100 per cent priority to the Cash Transfer welfare programmes ever since it came to power 18 months ago. As a result, almost all developmental programmes have been badly hit. From Amaravati to Polavaram to hospitals infrastructure, all projects are in crisis now.

The situation has come to such a sorry state that former Union Minister and MP Suresh Prabhu has raised this issue now. He has written a letter to none other than Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to take corrective measures before the situation slips out of control. Suresh Prabhu’s concern for AP is because he got elected to Rajya Sabha from the State.

The subjects raised by Prabhu are nothing new in the State. Different sections including the Opposition have been appealing to the CM to give equal priority to developmental projects so that the State economy will not slide any further.

Now, funds are not being given to various corporations in the State. All this money is diverted to ‘Jagananna’ welfare programmes only. This will affect people’s productivity and the State’s growth rate. Already, AP is running into debts. The Government is making loans over and above the FRBM limits. No doubt, it is a now or never situation as long as correctional measures are concerned regarding AP economic decline.