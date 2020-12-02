YCP Govt withdrawing historic Disha Bill in AP Assembly

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s most prestigious Disha Bill was being withdrawn from the AP Assembly. The ruling party was saying that this was being done following some amendments suggested by the Central Government. It may be recalled that the Disha Bill was passed in the AP Assembly but it could not be brought into effect because of the pending approval from the Central Government.

What amendments were suggested by the Centre were not immediately known. But, the Jagan regime was silently working on the changes to be made to the historic bill.

Once the new Disha Bill was framed, it would have to be reintroduced once again for passing the same in the AP Assembly. It is not likely that the new bill will be tabled in the present session. At a later time, the new Disha Bill will be passed in the Assembly and again it will be sent for approval to the Central Government.

It may be recalled that CM Jagan has taken the Disha Bill as a prestigious issue. The Disha Bill got nationwide popularity but it could not be implemented because of obvious technical reasons.