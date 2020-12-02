Is Jana Sena facing identity crisis during Assembly sessions?

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has made a visit to the Nivar cyclone-hit areas in Krishna district. His visit assumed significance as it comes amid the high voltage session of the AP Assembly in Amaravati Capital city. Expectedly, the voice of the Jana Sena is not being heard at such a crucial time.

The lone MLA of Jana Sena used to raise his voice on some issue or other in the beginning. After he became a part and parcel of the YCP, the Jana Sena’s presence in the Assembly was completely lost. Razole MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad was not even claiming his right as the Jana Sena MLA to speak on burning issues in the House.

The only way to overcome identity crisis during the Assembly session is for Pawan Kalyan to visit the State and raise immediate issues at hand. He visited the damaged crops in Vuyyur area and enquired from the farmers about the extent of the damage. In the process, former MP KP Reddaiah, who is father of YCP MLA K. Partha Sarathy, came to meet Senani.

Reddaiah expressed anguish before Pawan how the farmers were losing heavily and nobody was showing interest in cultivation any more because of lack of profits. Giving his response, Pawan said that he came to create some confidence in the farmers. He promised to bring pressure on the Government for giving due financial assistance towards the damages.