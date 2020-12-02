Pawan demands Rs 30,000 crop compensation for farmers

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has made a visit to the Nivar cyclone-hit areas in Krishna district. His visit assumed significance as it comes amid the high voltage session of the AP Assembly in Amaravati Capital city. He visited the damaged crops in Vuyyur area and enquired from the farmers about the extent of the damage.

Senani expressed concern over the crop damages and demanded the Government to pay Rs. 30,000 compensation per acre to the farmers. In Hyderabad, the Government was giving Rs. 10,000 if a house was surrounded by flood waters in the heavy rains. The AP Government was not giving enough compensation to the farmers.

The YCP was not taking care of the farmers in times of natural disasters. The plight of tenant farmers was even more alarming and deplorable.

In the process, former MP KP Reddaiah, who is father of YCP MLA K. Partha Sarathy, came to meet Senani. Reddaiah expressed anguish in front of Pawan how the farmers were losing heavily and nobody was showing interest in cultivation any more because of lack of profits. Giving his response, Pawan said that he came to create some confidence in the farmers. He promised to bring pressure on the Government for giving due financial assistance towards the damages.