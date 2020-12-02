Coronavirus scare in Pushpa shoot

Stylish Star Allu Arjun along with the team of Pushpa flew to East Godavari district to shoot some crucial portions of the film in dense forests. A team of over 200 unit members are shooting for the film on a regular basis. Sukumar is the director and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. More than a dozen crew members of Pushpa are tested positive for coronavirus after which the shoot of the film has been called off. Sukumar is left puzzled about the shoot and when to resume after several members are tested positive for coronavirus.

The shoot of the film was planned to continue for a month but it came to a halt midway. Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa returned back to Hyderabad. Sukumar and his team are working on the next schedule. There are speculations that the next schedule may commence next year after the wave of coronavirus cases calms down. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Puspha and Rockstar DSP is composing the music.