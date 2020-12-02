Biggest Gamble: Rs 1200 Cr on Prabhas

Young Rebelstar Prabhas was quite slow and steady from the day he started the shoot of Baahubali. After the franchise turned out to be a national sensation, Prabhas took enough time for Saaho and he is doing the same for Radhe Shyam. But the actor surprised his fans with a series of announcements of three back to back films. What’s similar in these films is that all his three upcoming movies would be made on staggering budgets and will have a wide pan Indian release soon. Prabhas picked up such scripts and directors who can present him to a wider audience.

Adding Radhe Shyam along with the three films, the makers and the investors along with the distributors are expected to gamble and invest Rs 1200 crores which is huge for a South Indian actor. After Radhe Shyam, his immediate next is Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF sensation. He has Adipurush with Om Raut that is inspired from Ramayana and an untitled film directed by national award-winning director Nag Ashwin. All these projects are unique and they fall into different genres. Along with a strong lineup, Prabhas is also expected to stand tall in Indian cinema with the business of his upcoming projects.