Jagan launches AP-Amul project, to beat Heritage, Sangam, etc

After 18 months of his rule, amidst the Assembly session, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has finally achieved what he desired the most. He launched the massive AP-Amul Pala Velluva project. He raised a new hope and made a new promise to give an additional income of Rs. 4 per litre milk to every woman and farmers.

CM Jagan said that with this, his dream of helping the rural folks came true. He saw the problems of farmers and women during his Padayatra. He promised to strengthen the cooperative societies after coming to power. Only when there is competition in the market, the farmers will get a better deal. With the present project, the women of Andhra Pradesh will have the final say in procurement of milch cattle.

The Chief Minister asserted that under the Amul project, the dairy farmers will get an additional income of Rs. 5 to Rs 7 per litre milk. The women will also get a bonus once or twice every year from the profits of the Amul project. Milk procurement will begin in over 9,899 villages in the State.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said that Amul is the 8th largest dairy project in the world. It goes without saying that Amul is being brought as yet another way to take political vengeance against Heritage, Sangam dairies that belong to one particular caste. The political conflict is taken to the next level.