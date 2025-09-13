x
Mirai is a Perfect Comeback for Manchu Manoj

Published on September 13, 2025 by sankar

Mirai is a Perfect Comeback for Manchu Manoj

Mirai released yesterday and the film opened on a positive note. The film is a huge relief for many and Manchu Manoj is on the top of the list. The actor delivered flops, took a long break from work and he signed Mirai three years ago. Due to the extensive visuals in making, the team has taken long time and the result has finally paid off for Manchu Manoj. The actor’s screen presence and his performance is receiving wide appreciation from the audience. Manoj sounded super confident about the film and he is thrilled with the response Mirai has been receiving.

Another person who got a huge relief is the producer TG Vishwa Prasad. The top producer himself admitted that he lost big money in 2024 and he invested big on Mirai. The film will leave him in profits and the success of this film is also a huge relief for him. Kartik Ghattamaneni is one of the finest cinematographers but he has been struggling to taste success as a director. After a debacle like Eagle, People Media Factory believed in him and invested big money on Mirai. He scored his first success as a director. The film is running with packed houses all over. Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram and Manchu Manoj played the lead roles in this superhero film.

