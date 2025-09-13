Exclusive: Teja Sajja’s Zombie Reddy 2 Changes Hands

Teja Sajja is back with a bang with Mirai. The film released on Friday and the film opened on a super strong note. Mirai is one of the biggest openers for a Telugu film in the recent times. Teja Sajja is extra cautious and he is not in a hurry even after the super success of HanuMan. The actor is holding talks for the sequel of Zombie Reddy and a young producer was holding talks with Teja Sajja for the film. The entire scriptwork of the film has been completed but the film has changed hands recently.

Teja Sajja has quoted Rs 12 crores remuneration for the film and the producer backed out from the film. He was in shock with the huge quote of Teja Sajja and decided to walk out from the film. TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory, the production house that backed Mirai will bankroll Zombie Reddy 2 and the film’s official announcement will be made soon. The shooting formalities will start later this year and Zombie Reddy 2 will release next year.