Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Home > Movie News

Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1

Published on September 13, 2025 by sankar

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the craziest Indian film that will release this year. The movie is in the final stages of post-production and the producers are quoting big numbers for the theatrical deals. Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have invested big on the film. They have always released their films on their own by collecting big advances from the distributors. After the massive success of KGF, Kantara and Mahavatar Narasimha, the theatrical rights of Kantara: Chapter 1 are in huge demand.

The targets are set big for Kantara: Chapter 1 and the film is now landing in the hands of the best players in the distribution. The film will release in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and English in more than 30 countries of the globe. Mythri Movie Makers, Geetha Arts, Sai Korrapati and others are releasing the film across the Telugu states. AA Films will release the film in North India and Prithviraj Productions will release the film in Kerala. Hombale Films are releasing the film on their own in Karnataka and the Tamil rights are in huge demand. The makers are expected to make huge profits before the film’s release. Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady.

