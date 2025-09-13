Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the craziest Indian film that will release this year. The movie is in the final stages of post-production and the producers are quoting big numbers for the theatrical deals. Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have invested big on the film. They have always released their films on their own by collecting big advances from the distributors. After the massive success of KGF, Kantara and Mahavatar Narasimha, the theatrical rights of Kantara: Chapter 1 are in huge demand.

The targets are set big for Kantara: Chapter 1 and the film is now landing in the hands of the best players in the distribution. The film will release in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and English in more than 30 countries of the globe. Mythri Movie Makers, Geetha Arts, Sai Korrapati and others are releasing the film across the Telugu states. AA Films will release the film in North India and Prithviraj Productions will release the film in Kerala. Hombale Films are releasing the film on their own in Karnataka and the Tamil rights are in huge demand. The makers are expected to make huge profits before the film’s release. Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady.