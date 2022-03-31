Mishan Impossible Is A Fabulous Movie: Chiranjeevi

Taapsee Pannu is making comeback to Tollywood with Mishan Impossible directed by Swaroop RSJ under Matinee Entertainer. The film will be releasing on April 1st. Meanwhile, pre-release event has been held today and megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest for the same.

Chiranjeevi made some interesting comments about the plight of producer, of late. He said producers like Ashwini Dutt, Allu Aravind KS Rama Rao and Devi Prasad used to involve in all aspect of filmmaking. He’s all praises for producer Niranjan Reddy who takes best care of his films. He also informed Niranjan gives valuable suggestions to directors of his films.

Chiranjeevi stated that he watched Mishan Impossible and loved it completely. “I watched Mishan Impossible. It’s a fabulous movie. Along with Taapsee, the three kids have done well in the movie. Mishan Impossible is not a small film. Although it has kids, it’s a film for all age groups.

I wish to work with Taapsee, as I missed working with her, due to my busy schedules in politics back then. I hope, Niranjan Reddy will find a good script for us.

I request audience not to treat Mishan Impossible as a small film. Just believe me and watch the film, you will be very much gratified.”