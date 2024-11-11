MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?

Despite repeated warnings from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, several MLAs continue to interfere in Andhra Pradesh’s liquor business operations. Shop owners across the state report facing aggressive demands for 30-40% profit shares or annual payments of Rs. 30 lakhs from local politicians.

The interference has taken various forms, with MLAs creating significant obstacles for shop owners who refuse to comply with their demands. Reports indicate that politicians are actively preventing property owners from renting spaces to liquor businesses, and those who manage to secure locations face additional hurdles in obtaining necessary permits.

The impact of this political pressure is clearly visible in licensing statistics. Of the 3,396 liquor shops approved last month, 489 establishments are still operating under provisional licenses instead of regular ones. This unusual delay has forced authorities to extend the provisional license period three times already.

The problem is particularly severe in several districts. Kakinada leads with 58 shops still lacking regular licenses, followed by Tirupati with 53 shops, and East Godavari with 46 shops. Sri Satyasai district has 34 shops affected, while Kurnool reports 37 shops still operating under provisional licenses.

In Sattenapalle constituency, reports indicate that a prominent leader’s son and a contractor are pressuring business owners for either a 30% share or annual payments of Rs. 30 lakhs. Similar situations have emerged in Bapatla, where politicians demand 30-35% profit sharing while threatening to block regular license approvals.

The situation in Ongole constituency is particularly concerning, with local leaders reportedly demanding a 35% share in profits. Business owners who refuse these demands face severe difficulties in securing suitable locations for their shops. Similar patterns of interference have been reported across Chilakaluripet, Pedakurapadu, and Eluru regions.

Business owners across these regions express growing concern about the sustainability of their operations under such pressure. The continued political interference not only affects private businesses but also impacts government revenue from the sector. Despite the AP Chief Minister’s clear directives against such practices, the situation remains challenging for liquor retailers across the state.

