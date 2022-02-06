Mohan Babu gets shocker from OTT platforms

Veteran actor Mohan Babu is all set to release his new film Son of India. However the movie unit got shocker from OTT platforms. Details as follows.

Son of India movie has star cast like Mohan Babu, Akhanda fame Pragya Jaiswal. It is produced by Manchu Vishnu and the screenplay of the film is provided by Mohan Babu himself. Music is provided by Ilayaraja. The makers wanted to finalise the deal with OTT but as per the reports, none of the OTT platforms showed any interest in buying this movie. The movie shooting started long back but the release of the film is delayed. While OTT platforms cited the reason for not being interested in this movie as delay in the shoot , it seems the audience as well as OTTs are not interested in this movie from day 1. It is known news that Mohan Babu doesn’t have a hit as solo hero though his performance is appreciated in character artist roles. Moreover, Manchu Vishnu’s last movie Mosagallu was a nightmare to the audience as well as the OTT platforms. Several memes were circulated asking who at Amazon made decision to buy this movie.

With no OTT platform showing interest in this movie, Manchu family decided to release the movie in theatres on 18th February. We need to wait and see whether Mohan Babu will be able to score hit as solo hero this time.