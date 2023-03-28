Mohan Babu to come back in a vintage style

It’s been years to see Manchu Mohan Babu in the lead role. In recent times, the actor is doing important roles in selective films. He was seen in Mahanati and also in Akasame Neehaddura. In between, he was into politics. He was with YSRCP and nothing worked out. Collection King is staying far from doing lead roles after a few disasters. But the actor is now writing a story and he is also planning to direct it.

Mohan Babu says that the film is going to remind his blockbusters Assembly Rowdy and Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary with the vintage mass content. Dialogue king is going to strike hard this time and going to test his luck. But in recent times all Manchu family movies are turning out to be duds and we have to see how far this movie will fetch the audience to theatres.