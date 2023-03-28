TDP laid foundation for development in Telugu States, says Atchen Naidu

TDP politburo on Tuesday laid stress on various issues of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana besides resolving to organise the Mahanadu in Rajahmundry in May.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken at the politburo meeting of the party held at the NTR Trust Bhavan, the president of TDP AP unit, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, said that the three-hour-long meeting mainly focused on 17 subjects of which 13 are from AP and four from Telangana.

Stating that three committees of the politburo are formed, one for overseeing the arrangements for the upcoming Mahanadu, another for the formation of the manifesto and the last for making arrangements for the centenary celebrations, Atchen Naidu said that these panels will tour all parts of the two Telugu States to gather the opinion of the common man on the functioning of the party.

Making it clear that the TDP will first demand both the governments in the Telugu States to install the statues of Babu Jagjivan Ram, the TDP AP unit president said that if the ruling parties do not respond in a positive manner, then the TDP will wage a war to realise the demand.

The politburo discussed the progress of Telugus before and after the formation of the TDP, he made it clear that it is the TDP that laid the foundation for development in both the Telugu States.

“The party has resolved several problems that were haunting the Telugu people for decades and there is every need that the present day youth should know how the TDP was formed and its 41-year-long journey,” Atchen Naidu added.

Stating that the TDP was born with the slogan of ‘the poor are the Gods and society is the temple’, he said that the party’s main aim is to see to it that all sections, irrespective of their economic status, be treated in an equal manner.

Making it clear that everyone will be made a partner in the development, Atchen Naidu said that the services of everyone who strives hard, will be utilised to take both the States forward.

Pointing out that the TDP emerged victorious in the Legislative Council polls held in Andhra Pradesh for both the Graduates constituencies and for MLA quota Council seats, Atchen Naidu said that he thanks all those who cooperated for the party’s victory in the elections.