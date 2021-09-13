Mothkupalli, Bhatti’s seating in Pragathi Bhavan raises eyebrows!

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao held a preparatory meeting on Dalit Bandhu scheme at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday (today).

The purpose of the meeting is to extend Dalit Bandhu scheme to five more Assembly constituencies (one mandal in each constituency) in addition to the already existing Huzurabad Assembly constituency and Vasalamarri village in Bhongir district, where Dalit Bandhu is being implemented as a pilot programme.

Five SC Assembly constituencies were identified of which one is Madhira represented by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while the rest four constituencies are represented by TRS MLAs.

KCR invited MLAs and ministers from these five districts under which these five Assembly constituencies fall to Pragathi Bhavan today for the meeting.

He offered seats next to him on either side to Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Mothukupalli Narasimhulu against the normal convention of seats allotted to ministers besides CM.

While Mallu is MLA but no one knows under what capacity Mothukupalli attended this meet. He is neither MLA nor in TRS. He recently quit BJP and but did not join TRS so far except giving statements praising KCR every day for Dalit Bandhu scheme.

But the prominence given to Mallu and Mothukupalli in the meeting over TRS ministers and MLAs has raised many eyebrows.