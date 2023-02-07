Movie making is nothing but a business – Naga Babu

Naga Babu is known for his statements. He has his own Youtube channel and social media accounts to dig into current political scenarios or other situations that disturb him. Today, the actor came up with another controversial statement saying that movie-making is just a business.

Naga Babu wrote, so-called intelligents who comment on violence in movies should know we have a censor board, which can take care of and at the same time film making is about entertainment and he wrote,” Its jus a business.”