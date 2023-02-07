Writer Padmabhushan’s Sweet Surprise

Suhas scored his first theatrical release with Writer Padmabhushan which marks his maiden theatrical release. The actor and the entire team has been winning accolades for coming up with a wholesome entertainer and the climax twist surprised one and all.

Now, the makers come up with a sweet surprise. They will be holding 38 free shows for women in Telugu states. All these shows will be screened tomorrow. Like early premiers, this tactic is also expected to favour the movie which raked big numbers in its four day run.

Interestingly, Writer Padmabhushan which was directed by Shanmukha Prashanth is minting a good collection at the overseas box office too.