Siddhu Jonnalagadda Next With SVCC & Sukumar Writings

The young and talented Siddhu Jonnalagadda, has been wearing multiple hats as an actor, screenwriter, co-editor and creative producer. He attained phenomenal success with the film DJ Tillu. This movie stood out among the massive influx of telugu films that have been released since the second wave of the epidemic.

He is being choosy in selecting his films. And the actor locked his upcoming project. Today the actor celebrating his 31st birthday and he announced his upcoming film.

The new film which is the 8th film in his career is bankrolled by the popular producer BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner along with Sukumar Writings. The film which is tentatively titled #Siddhu8 will be helmed by debutant Vaishnavi.

The actor is currently working on much awaited sequel of DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square. He will soon start this exciting project and more details about the cast and crew will be announced soon. Now this exciting collaboration is unexpected and Siddhu is working back to back on top production house projects.