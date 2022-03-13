Nag Ashwin visits Mahindra Research Valley

Tollywood director Naga Ashwin is working on his biggest project which is tentatively titled Project K. The film has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is rumored to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and Prabhas allocated bulk dates for the project. There are speculations that the film is sci-fi film and is based on the concept of time traveling. Nag Ashwin took his social media page to request businessman Anand Mahindra to support the project as they would be building some unique vehicles for Project K. Anand Mahindra replied on an instant note saying that he would support the film.

Nag Ashwin paid his visit to Mahindra Research Valley as a part of his research. He posted a couple of pictures from Mahindra Research Valley and he lauded Anand Mahindra and his team. “What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech…a fruitful start to our journey with @Velu_Mahindra and team..thank you so much @anandmahindra sir. This promises to be v exciting” posted Nag Ashwin. The film is expected to have its theatrical release in 2024.