Nag starts shooting for his Next

By
Telugu360
-
0
Nagarjuna

After the debacle of Manmadhudu 2, King Nagarjuna was focused on Bigg Boss 3 and hasn’t signed any film. The actor rejected a series of projects and he signed an action cop drama to be directed by Solomon. The film started rolling recently without any grand launch. Nag started shooting for this intense action thriller which has a unique plot. The details about the other cast are kept under wraps as of now.

With none of his recent movies doing decent, Nag decided to go on a low key. The makers are in plans to release the film for summer 2020. The entire shoot will be wrapped up by March. Niranjan Reddy is producing this action drama on Matinee Entertainments banner. Nagarjuna essays the role of a ruthless cop in this untitled film.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR