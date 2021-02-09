Nag to romance a Debutant

King Nagarjuna completed the shoot of Wild Dog and is gearing up to shoot for the next set of films. He has Bangarraju in the direction of Kalyan Krishna lined up and the project is delayed by years. Nag was also impressed with the script of an action thriller that is narrated by Praveen Sattaru. It is unclear as of now which project rolls first and the pre-production work of both these projects reached the final stages.

As per the update, Nag is all set to romance a debutant in Praveen Sattaru’s project. Anikha Surendran is roped in as the leading lady. After Praveen Sattaru felt Anikha would be perfect, he conducted a look test and finalized the actress. Nag too gave his nod and asked Praveen to go ahead. While coming to Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya is not a part of the project and the makers are on the hunt for the other lead actor for this film.