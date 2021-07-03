Naga Chaitanya okays one more Project

Tollywood stars are unstoppable when it comes to signing new projects. Young actor Naga Chaitanya completed the shoot of Love Story and the film is expected to release soon. Vikram Kumar’s Thank You is in the final stages of the shoot and Naga Chaitanya commenced the shoot of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha yesterday. The actor will complete the portions of the shoot before the end of this month. Naga Chaitanya also signed a web series for Amazon Prime and it will be directed by Vikram Kumar. Chaitanya allocated three months dates for the project.

As per the current update, Naga Chaitanya gave his nod for one more new film. He gave his nod for a romantic entertainer that will be directed by Kishore Tirumala. DVV Danayya will bankroll this prestigious project and the shoot commences next year. Kishore Tirumala is busy with Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu that will start shooting in August. Kishore will complete his work for the film after which Naga Chaitanya’s film will roll.