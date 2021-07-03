Theirs’ is one of the most powerful family in North Andhra. Family patriarch Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu was an MP and a Union minister for several times. His brother Atchen Naidu is currently the AP TDP president. His daughter Adireddy Bhavani is an MLA from Rajahmundry, while Yerran Naidu’s son Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu is an MP.

Yet the family is facing police case after police case these days. Not just Atchen, but his close relatives too are facing bindover cases and have rowdy-sheets opened against them. Atchen’s close relatives Harivaraprasad, his son Kumar, Krishna Murthy and Suresh have rowdy-sheets opened against them. At least 22 of his relatives are now facing cases of serious nature, including willful obstruction of a government employee from doing his duties.

Ever since YS Jagan came to power, old cases of 2019 and 2011 are being dug out. Despite all the clout, the Kinjarapu family is now facing cases. Atchen Naidu was arrested by the ACB in connection with the ESI scam. But, what is surprising the politically powerful family is that the cadres have not reacted at all when rowdy-sheets were opened against them. The cadres did not take to the streets. There weren’t even black flag demonstrations. This has come as a rude shock to the Kinjarapus.

Normally, Atchen or Rammohan are among the first to rush to the rescue of any party worker in trouble. There were numerous such occasions. But, when they are in trouble, they find themselves utterly friendless with party cadres and second level leaders behaving as if it was business as usual. The Kinjarapus are grinning and bearing all these discomfitures. They feel they may have to endure all these till they come back to power.