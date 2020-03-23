Naga Shaurya’s next film lands in trouble?

After Ashwathama, Naga Shaurya started shooting for a romantic entertainer in the direction of Lakshmi Sowjanya. Sithara Entertainments are bankrolling this project. The first two schedules of the film got completed recently. The shooting has now been put on hold due to the creative differences between the director and the makers. Naga Shaurya is left idle and is waiting to see if the issues can be sorted out.

Ritu Varma is the leading lady. The makers are quite confident that the issues will be sorted and the shoot will kick-start by the time the impact of coronavirus comes down. Naga Shaurya is also lined up with a bunch of projects. He already wrapped up major portions of Srinivas Avasarala’s project. The USA schedule of the project is expected to commence soon.