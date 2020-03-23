Uppena girl rushed with offers

Krithi Shetty is now the hot topic across the circles of Tollywood. She is making her debut as the leading lady in Vaishhnav Tej’s debut film Uppena. The released singles ended up as super hit and Krithi Shetty stole the show completely. Her screen presence and elegant smile caught everyone’s attention. It is heard that top director Sukumar happened to watch Uppena and referred Krithi Shetty for Nikhil’s 18 Pages that is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings are the producers.

The latest update is that Krithi Shetty is in talks to romance Vishwak Sen in his next film titled Paagal which is launched recently. Narresh is making his debut with this romantic entertainer. Even before the release of her debut film, Krithi Shetty is rushed with offers. We have to wait to see if the young actress makes it to the top league soon.