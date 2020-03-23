Short budget session in AP soon amid corona lockdown

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has indicated that any decision on relaxing AP lockdown after March 31 depending on the epidemic situation at that time. Probability is that the virus threat may linger for a few weeks more because of lack of any proven vaccine till now. Amid these concerns, Jagan Reddy has decided to hold a shorter session of AP Legislative Assembly. That too, it became necessary to draw funds to meet the requirements of expenditure in different departments.

As on today, Jagan Sarkar has banned crowds consisting of more than 10 persons during lockdown period. But, Assembly session requires gathering of large crowd in a single place. The government has decided to take all safety and hygiene measures to hold this session.

The Opposition has been demanding a longer session for more than 15 days in order to discuss burning issues like AP Ordinance 2 of 2020, Council abolition, Capital shifting, YCP atrocities in local body elections, undermining of State Election Commissioner and a whole lot of issues. Growing concerns on virus attack may result in a short session eventually.