Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin

Akhil Akkineni is yet to get his biggest break in Tollywood as an actor. After Agent ended up as a debacle, the actor has been idle for a year, spent time listening to scripts and he finalized Lenin. A rural love story set in Rayalaseema backdrop, Murali Krishore Abburu is the director and the shoot of the film has reached the final stages. King Nagarjuna has kept a close watch on the film’s content and how the film has been shaping up. Nagarjuna has watched the output, suggested changes for the film.

Some of the episodes are shot again. After Sreeleela walked out of the film, the team shot those portions with Bhagyashri Borse. The team is in plans to release the film in March 2026 and the makers will announce the release date very soon. Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Akhil is completely focused on Lenin and he will announce his next project only after the release of Lenin.