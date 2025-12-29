x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
View all stories
Home > Politics

Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin

Published on December 29, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
video : Psych Siddhartha Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview Promo
image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Lines up a New Project
image
Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Spectacular Experience Loading
image
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Women from Telangana in the US

Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin

Akhil Akkineni is yet to get his biggest break in Tollywood as an actor. After Agent ended up as a debacle, the actor has been idle for a year, spent time listening to scripts and he finalized Lenin. A rural love story set in Rayalaseema backdrop, Murali Krishore Abburu is the director and the shoot of the film has reached the final stages. King Nagarjuna has kept a close watch on the film’s content and how the film has been shaping up. Nagarjuna has watched the output, suggested changes for the film.

Some of the episodes are shot again. After Sreeleela walked out of the film, the team shot those portions with Bhagyashri Borse. The team is in plans to release the film in March 2026 and the makers will announce the release date very soon. Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Akhil is completely focused on Lenin and he will announce his next project only after the release of Lenin.

Next video : Psych Siddhartha Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview Promo Previous Siddhu Jonnalagadda Lines up a New Project
else

TRENDING

image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Lines up a New Project
image
Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Spectacular Experience Loading
image
What’s Next for Ram Charan?

Latest

image
video : Psych Siddhartha Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview Promo
image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Lines up a New Project
image
Raja Saab Trailer 2.0: Spectacular Experience Loading
image
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Women from Telangana in the US

Most Read

image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin
image
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Women from Telangana in the US
image
Peddi: Jagapathi Babu In Never-Before-Seen Avatar

Related Articles

Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays