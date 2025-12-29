Siddhu Jonnalagadda Lines up a New Project

DJ Tillu fame Siddhu Jonnalagadda has scored super hits with the franchise. He stepped out of his comfort zone and did films like Jack and Thelusu Kadaa. Both these films ended up as massive disasters and the actor is left in shock. He has a couple of films in discussion and he has decided to push them ahead considering their budgets. He has signed an entertainer to be directed by Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Sreenivasa Athreya fame.

The film is said to be a full length entertainer and Siddhu Jonnalagadda gave his immediate nod after he listened to the script. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers and an official announcement will be made this week and the shoot of the film will commence early next year. Siddhu Jonnalagadda has signed Badass in the direction of Ravikanth and the shoot of the film is delayed for now and it will take place after this project.