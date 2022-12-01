Naidu blames Jagan for neglecting BCs

TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had neglected the welfare of the BCs in the state. He said that the chief minister had not implemented even a single welfare scheme for the BCs in the last three years.

Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting at Jangareddigudem of West Godavari district on Friday as part of his party’s “Idem Kharma” (what a fate) to nail the government’s failures.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had given political and other nominated posts to the BCs but not powers and funds. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were holding all the powers and funds, while the BC leaders were put at the mercy of these upper caste leaders of the ruling party.

The TDP chief also demanded that the government issue white paper on the BC welfare in the state in the last three years. He said that the BCs have 16 posts in the TTD, while the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had given only just three posts.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had made the government a platform for the Reddy community. He dared Jagan Mohan Reddy to come for an open debate with him on the Reddy domination in the government including the posts of advisors and vice chancellors of the universities in the state.

The TDP chief also blamed the state government and the chief minister for their failure to complete the housing programme in the state. He said that the chief minister had promised to complete the construction of 30 lakh houses for the poor. He wanted to know where the houses were and dared the ministers to show him the completed houses.

He criticised the chief minister for forcing the Self Help Group women to attend the meetings and alleged that the officials were mounting pressure on the women to come for the chief minister’s public meetings. He said that the TDP was doing better in crowd pulling while the YSR Congress had lost its image.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the TDP would sweep all the Assembly seats in the undivided West Godavari district as it did in the 2014 general elections. He wanted the people to get ready to send Jagan Mohan Reddy back to jail after the 2024 general election.