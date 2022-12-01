Poonam Kaur Diagnosed with a rare disease

Punjabi beauty Poonam Kaur has done enough number of films in Telugu and other languages. The actress is diagnosed with a rare disease called Fibromyalgia which causes physical pain along with memory loss and mood swings. Poonam Kaur who has been active in politics is away from films for a long time. Poonam Kaur visited Kerala recently after she was suffering with back pain for an ayurvedic treatment. The team of doctors confirmed that she is suffering with Fibromyalgia and her health condition is stable.

Poonam Kaur has been suggested with all the needed medications, and therapies and was asked to take exercise. To enhance the quality of life, Poonam Kaur has to reduce the symptoms through the treatment. There is no complete care for the disease. The actress is currently in Mumbai and is in recovery mode. Poonam Kaur was spotted walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.